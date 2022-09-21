PFG Advisors Acquires 329 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,412,000 after purchasing an additional 105,587 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,499,000 after purchasing an additional 339,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.07. 2,274,864 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33.

