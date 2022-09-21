PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 134.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on PetIQ from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of PETQ opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $263.51 million, a P/E ratio of -18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $27.09.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $252.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.28 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 158.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter valued at $107,000.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

