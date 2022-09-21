Persimmon’s (PSN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PSN. Berenberg Bank lowered Persimmon to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,440 ($41.57) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($23.32) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($31.78) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,448.14 ($29.58).

LON PSN traded up GBX 44.36 ($0.54) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,381.36 ($16.69). 1,918,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,776. The stock has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 616.68. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,320.50 ($15.96) and a one year high of GBX 2,930 ($35.40). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,673.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,957.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

