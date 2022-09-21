Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.62

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.62 and traded as high as $21.54. Perion Network shares last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 298,279 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. The company has a market cap of $931.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
