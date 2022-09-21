Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 89,565 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.90.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $3,668,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 434,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

