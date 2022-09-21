Peony (PNY) Trading 24.5% Lower Over Last Week

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Peony has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $4,164.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00028441 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 345,367,227 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.