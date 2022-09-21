Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stock Position Lessened by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,161,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,080 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline accounts for about 6.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Pembina Pipeline worth $111,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.32. 924,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,992. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.