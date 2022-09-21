PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,318.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FMB opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $57.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

