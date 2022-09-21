PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $218,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SIL opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $42.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78.

