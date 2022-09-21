PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,867 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,867 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 538,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,103,000 after buying an additional 89,729 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 451,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,890,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 32,268 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83.

