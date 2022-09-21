PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 428 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $48,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $502.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.30. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $514.98.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

