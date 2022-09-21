PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,440 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

