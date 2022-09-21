PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $856,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period.

Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Stock Performance

PSMB opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $13.94.

