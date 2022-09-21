PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $405.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.15. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

