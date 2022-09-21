PayAccept Price Reaches $0.0797 (PAYT)

PayAccept (PAYT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, PayAccept has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar. PayAccept has a market cap of $1.14 million and $10,864.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayAccept coin can currently be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayAccept Profile

PayAccept launched on September 4th, 2020. PayAccept’s total supply is 14,318,367 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PayAccept is www.payaccept.net. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PayAccept Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayAccept aims to offer its clients access to cryptocurrency and fiat management, crypto-lending, card issuances, and risk management services.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayAccept directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayAccept should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayAccept using one of the exchanges listed above.

