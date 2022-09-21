Parkside Investments LLC Has $26.53 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $387.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.15. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

