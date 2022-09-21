Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 807 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 580,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,515,391. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

