Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 367 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 38.4% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 24,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,634,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,012,000 after buying an additional 256,884 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 217,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.5% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% in the second quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.96. 901,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,760,024. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.90. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.