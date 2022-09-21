Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 23 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $10.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $504.15. 31,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,131. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $497.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.84 and a 200-day moving average of $464.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

