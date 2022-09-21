Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 18.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.03. 81,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

