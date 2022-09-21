Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $5,238,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,307.5% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 464,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after buying an additional 450,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

RTX stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.92. The stock had a trading volume of 179,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.74.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

