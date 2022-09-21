Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. 727,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,607,720. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

