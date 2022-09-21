Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 289 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.46. 73,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average of $87.61. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

