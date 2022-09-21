Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.61. 18,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,984. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.