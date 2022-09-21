PancakeSwap Market Cap Hits $614.25 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $4.40 or 0.00022885 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $614.25 million and $58.28 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00126907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00862805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 328,219,229 coins and its circulating supply is 139,506,327 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

