Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.40-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.03-$2.06 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $226.67 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $208.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.79.
Palo Alto Networks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.81. The company had a trading volume of 34,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,553. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.04, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.84.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total transaction of $279,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,326,306.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,654. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
