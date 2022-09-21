Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.40-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.03-$2.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $226.67 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $208.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.79.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.81. The company had a trading volume of 34,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,553. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.04, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total transaction of $279,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,326,306.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,654. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.