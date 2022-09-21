PalGold (PALG) 1-Day Volume Hits $11,693.00

PalGold (PALG) traded up 30.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One PalGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PalGold has a total market cap of $88,482.07 and $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PalGold has traded down 39.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00126698 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002414 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00880512 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PalGold Coin Profile
PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 coins. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PalGold Coin Trading
