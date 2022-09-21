PalGold (PALG) 1-Day Volume Hits $11,693.00

PalGold (PALG) traded up 30.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One PalGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PalGold has a total market cap of $88,482.07 and $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PalGold has traded down 39.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00126698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00880512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PalGold Coin Profile

PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 coins. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PalGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PalGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PalGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PalGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

