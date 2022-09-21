Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading 4.4% Higher

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.39. 56,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 326,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.
Separately, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
