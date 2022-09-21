PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.89

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 1191013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PACW. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.11.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.39.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after buying an additional 336,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after buying an additional 2,070,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,666,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,063,000 after buying an additional 35,624 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

