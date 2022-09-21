Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 50600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Pacton Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40.

About Pacton Gold

(Get Rating)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacton Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacton Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.