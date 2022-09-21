Pacific Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IJT stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $109.24. 525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,943. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.97.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

