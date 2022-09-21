Pacific Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.96. 131,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,650. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.12. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.92 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.