Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $6.57 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,571 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 650.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 70,171 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,952,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,699,000 after acquiring an additional 367,614 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after acquiring an additional 798,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.30. The stock had a trading volume of 55,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,798. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.56.

