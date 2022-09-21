Pacific Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.78 and its 200-day moving average is $188.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

