P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $876,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

P.A.W. Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.3% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.13.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $228.95. The company had a trading volume of 40,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.53. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

