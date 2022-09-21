Oxygen (OXY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $276,778.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00126008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00860131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Oxygen was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 37,142,325 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxygen’s official website is www.oxygen.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxygen is a DeFi prime brokerage service built on Solana and powered by Serum's on-chain infrastructure. Built to support 100s of millions of users, it serves as a permissionless, cheap, and scalable protocol that democratizes borrowing, lending, and trading with leverage and allows users to make the most of their capital.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

