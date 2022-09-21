Oxen (OXEN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $510,074.00

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001081 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $12.43 million and $510,074.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,166.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00023635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00150675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00277678 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00738865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,987,823 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

