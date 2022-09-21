Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $68.40. 33,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,628. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.18. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

