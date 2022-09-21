Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Cut by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,746 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $14,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,884,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.30. 28,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,628. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.