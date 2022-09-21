Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.07

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $2.99. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 1,340 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORLA shares. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Orla Mining Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $924.64 million, a PE ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Orla Mining by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,132,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,517 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 116.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 174,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 127.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,841,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,526,000 after buying an additional 279,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

