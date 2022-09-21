Origin Dollar Market Capitalization Reaches $46.81 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $46.81 million and approximately $376,831.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00125040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005429 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00508164 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00901050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar was first traded on September 18th, 2020. Origin Dollar’s total supply is 47,251,350 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Dollar (OUSD) is a new stablecoin that was initially launched in September 2020 on the Ethereum network. It allows users to earn yield while it's still in their wallet. It was created by the team at Origin Protocol (OGN).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

