Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0436 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MXCHY opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

