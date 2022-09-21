OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $228,629.37

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $228,629.37 and $76,933.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00125040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005429 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00508164 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00901050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s genesis date was July 22nd, 2021. OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room. The official website for OptionRoom is www.optionroom.finance.

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “OptionRoom is a user governed oracle and forecast protocol built on Polkadot. OptionRoom has the ability to serve as an OaaS – Oracle as a Service where oracle requests are solved by governance. It allows users to create and participate in event derivatives that are pegged to real-world outcomes by governance consensus.Dual token model: ROOM serving as the utility token of OptionRoom and COURT serving as the governance token of the protocol. The governance token COURT can only be obtained by providing liquidity/”

