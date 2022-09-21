OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Peter K. Miller Sells 5,226 Shares

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) CEO Peter K. Miller sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $18,604.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 887,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,325.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OptiNose Price Performance

NASDAQ OPTN remained flat at $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 94,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,836. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.08. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptiNose

OptiNose Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,228,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 881,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,787,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,742,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

