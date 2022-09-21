OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Peter K. Miller Sells 5,226 Shares

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) CEO Peter K. Miller sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $18,604.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 887,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,325.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
OptiNose Price Performance
NASDAQ OPTN remained flat at $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 94,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,836. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.08. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.30.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OptiNose Company Profile
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
