Opium Trading 14.8% Lower This Week (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $653,084.56 and approximately $41,023.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. The official website for Opium is www.opium.network.

Opium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

