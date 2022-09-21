ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONE Gas also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.96-$4.20 EPS.

ONE Gas Trading Up 1.1 %

OGS traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,382. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $104,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Earnings History and Estimates for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

