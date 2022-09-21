ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONE Gas also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.96-$4.20 EPS.

ONE Gas Trading Up 1.1 %

OGS traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,382. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $104,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

