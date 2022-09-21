Omega Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Omega Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,026,000 after acquiring an additional 814,239 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,294,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297,000 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.00. 1,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.53. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

