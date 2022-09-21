Omega Financial Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.94. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,401. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.