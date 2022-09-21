Omega Financial Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.94. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,401. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.