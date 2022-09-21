Omega Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Omega Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 229.2% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 713,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,079,000 after buying an additional 496,599 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 108.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after buying an additional 220,726 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 134,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,136,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.97. 64,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,750. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.