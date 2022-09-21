Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.73–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Okta also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.25–$0.24 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.73.

Okta Price Performance

Okta stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,189. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.08. Okta has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $272.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,229. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

